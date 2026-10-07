Indian official commends UAE’s initiatives in enhancing global food security

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. C.B. Singh, Deputy Director General at the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, commended the UAE’s initiatives and leadership in developing the food ecosystem and enhancing food security.

He highlighted the country’s important role in promoting international cooperation and advancing more sustainable and resilient solutions to address the challenges facing global food systems and supply chains.

His remarks came during the participation of the Indian Pavilion at the exhibition accompanying Global Food Week, which is being held under the theme “Building Scalable Food Futures Together”. Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the event brings together 2,580 exhibitors from 92 countries to showcase the latest innovations in agriculture and food production.

Dr Singh emphasised the importance of India’s participation in the event, noting the close relationship between the UAE and India and the growing opportunities to strengthen cooperation in food trade, agricultural products and food security.

He explained that the Indian delegation includes around 10 exhibitors and five major trade associations representing key sectors of the food and agriculture value chain, including rice, fresh fruit and vegetables, and horticulture. The participation also includes organisations representing producers and farmers, aimed at strengthening direct engagement with markets and trade partners.

Dr Singh highlighted India’s substantial production capabilities across a broad range of agricultural and food products, including grains, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed foods and animal products. He noted that the participation aims to showcase these capabilities and create new opportunities for companies and producers to access the UAE market.

He added that food security, food corridors and logistics supply chains represent two key areas for cooperation, particularly in light of the challenges affecting global supply chains. He stressed the importance of developing joint solutions that help ensure the sustainable flow of food products while improving supply and demand efficiencies between the two countries.

Dr Singh further praised the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the food ecosystem and enhance food security, noting that the combination of strategic discussions addressing future challenges and opportunities alongside a trade exhibition that enables companies to showcase products and build direct business relationships gives Global Food Week a unique position as a platform that brings together dialogue, policymaking and commercial opportunities under one roof.