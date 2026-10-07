58th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with strong visitor turnout

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 58th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show concluded at Expo Centre Sharjah after attracting more than 91,000 visitors over five days, underscoring the event’s strong appeal and its established position as a leading destination for enthusiasts of luxury watches, jewellery, gold and diamonds. The exhibition offered visitors the opportunity to discover the latest designs, collections and rare pieces presented by leading brands and designers from markets around the world.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “Across its successive editions, the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has consistently demonstrated its ability to keep pace with developments in the watches and jewellery sector, while attracting brands and designers that bring new experiences and collections to audiences across the region.

“The strong visitor turnout recorded at this edition, together with the diversity of exhibits and participating brands, reflects the Show’s value as a platform that combines product showcase with direct consumer engagement, enabling brands to connect with an audience seeking quality, distinctive design and exceptional pieces.”

He added: “We view the Show’s continuity and ongoing development as an integral part of Expo Centre Sharjah’s efforts to build specialised events capable of attracting international markets and global brands to the emirate.

Our aim is to provide an environment that enables exhibitors to strengthen their presence and engage directly with their customers, while giving visitors access to the latest innovations and trends shaping the industry.

“With every edition, we remain committed to enhancing the exhibition experience in a manner that reflects Sharjah’s stature and its growing prominence in the specialised exhibitions and events sector.

The 58th edition brought together more than 500 brands from 19 countries across an exhibition area exceeding 30,000 square metres. It also featured five international pavilions representing Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand, with participants showcasing some of their latest creations in watches and jewellery, including designs and collections catering to a wide range of tastes and consumer segments.

Among the highlights of this edition was the world’s tallest gold bar, officially recognised by Guinness World Records. The record-breaking piece emerged as one of the Show’s standout attractions, drawing significant visitor interest and adding a distinctive dimension to the overall exhibition experience. It was displayed alongside a selection of rare pieces and striking designs presented by participating exhibitors.

Throughout its five-day run, the Show provided brands with a direct platform to engage with consumers and introduce their latest collections, while offering visitors the opportunity to explore a broad range of products and designs under one roof. The experience combined shopping with an opportunity to discover the latest developments and trends shaping the sector.

As the curtain falls on its 58th edition, the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show continues to reinforce its position as a prominent specialised event attracting leading brands and visitors to Sharjah. Building on its longstanding history, diverse international participation and ability to deliver an evolving exhibition experience, the Show continues to bring together watchmaking, jewellery design, craftsmanship and direct consumer engagement.