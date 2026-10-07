Uzbekistan works with UAE to develop Trans-Afghan Railway to accelerate flow of goods from Asia to Europe: Uzbek Investment Minister

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) --Laziz Kudratov. Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said that his country is working with the UAE to develop the Trans-Afghan Railway, noting that the project represents an opportunity to connect South Asia with the Eurasian continent and enable the transportation of goods from India to Europe around two weeks faster than the traditional route.

Speaking during a panel discussion at Investopia Bridge 2026 in Abu Dhabi, he said Uzbekistan is working with its partners, including the UAE and France, to develop projects and initiatives aimed at diversifying trade routes and transport corridors. He expressed confidence in the success of these efforts.

He noted that Uzbekistan began construction around a year and a half ago on a major railway linking China, Uzbekistan and the GCC countries. The project, he explained, will reduce the time required to transport goods from East to West by at least 10 days and shorten the current route by approximately 900 kilometres.

He explained that Uzbekistan has attracted growing interest from foreign investors over the past decade, supported by the country’s stability and the strength and diversity of its economy. He noted that average GDP growth exceeds 7%, reaching 7.7% last year and 8.5% during the first half of this year. GDP has doubled over the past nine years, and Uzbekistan aims to double it again by 2030.

He added that Uzbekistan continues to work with its partners to diversify trade routes and transport corridors, noting that these projects and initiatives aim to develop new routes for the movement of goods and strengthen connectivity between markets.