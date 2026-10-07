ICOH President: UAE possesses all strategic, institutional, operational capabilities to host ICOH 2033

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Professor Seong Kyu Kang, President of the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH), emphasised that the UAE possesses all the strategic, institutional, and operational capabilities necessary to successfully host one of the most distinguished editions of the International Congress on Occupational Health, highlighting the country's advanced infrastructure, strong governmental support, and steadfast commitment to promoting health and wellbeing across all sectors of society.

The ICOH President made his remarks at the conclusion of a high-level official visit to Abu Dhabi to review the nation's pioneering achievements in occupational health, public health, quality of life, and social inclusion, while further advancing the UAE's candidature to host the International Congress on Occupational Health (ICOH 2033).

As part of the final phase of the visit, Professor Seong Kyu Kang visited the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, where he was received by Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Organisation. During the visit, he toured a few specialized vocational, educational, and rehabilitation facilities dedicated to empowering People of Determination and promoting their active participation in society and the workforce.

Professor Kang expressed his profound admiration for the comprehensive and integrated ecosystem developed by the Organisation, commending the exceptional level of support, education, training, and rehabilitation services provided to People of Determination. He noted that the Organisation's programmed for vocational preparation and workforce integration reflect international best practices and are comparable to those found in some of the world's most advanced countries.

The delegation subsequently visited Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), where it was welcomed by Eng. Khalid Al Housani, Senior Vice President, Group General Services. The visit provided an opportunity to review ADNOC's comprehensive approach to occupational health, workplace safety, employee wellbeing, and community health initiatives.

During the visit, Professor Kang highly commended ADNOC's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of its workforce, emphasising that the company's occupational health and safety standards demonstrate a level of excellence consistent with leading international organizations and global best practices.

The final stop of the visit was the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), affiliated with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, where the delegation was welcomed by Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC. The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the Centre's advanced public health systems, emergency preparedness capabilities, and state-of-the-art monitoring and response technologies.

Professor Kang expressed appreciation for the Centre's highly sophisticated emergency operations and public health surveillance systems, describing them as among the most advanced of their kind globally and reflective of the UAE's visionary commitment to public health excellence and resilience.

Throughout the programmer, representatives of the host institutions reaffirmed their full support for the UAE's bid to host the International Congress on Occupational Health (ICOH 2033), underscoring their confidence in the country's ability to deliver a world-class event that would further strengthen its international standing in the fields of occupational health, public health, and workplace wellbeing.

In his closing address, Professor Kang expressed his sincere appreciation for the remarkable progress achieved by the United Arab Emirates in advancing occupational health, public health, workplace safety, and overall quality of life. He noted that the level of development, innovation, and institutional excellence he witnessed during the visit had exceeded all expectations and reflected the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Nahyan Hilal, President of the Emirates Association of Occupational Health and Community Health, Chairman of the UAE Bid Committee for ICOH 2033, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, attended the meetings.

.