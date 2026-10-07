Solutions+, Inception42 sign MoU to accelerate Agentic AI Platform Catalyst adoption

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Solutions+ and Inception42 have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the deployment of Inception42's agentic AI platform, Catalyst, across enterprises.

The MoU was signed during AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, where Solutions+ is participating as a Global Partner. It pairs Solutions+’ industry knowledge, client relationships and governance expertise with Inception42's agentic platform capabilities.

Together, the two organisations will help enterprises consolidate fragmented AI initiatives onto a single governed platform, shorten deployment timelines, strengthen security and oversight, and move AI from experimentation into production at scale, supporting the UAE's continued drive toward digital transformation and innovation.

Catalyst is a sovereign, scalable agentic platform designed for governments and enterprises, that provides a unified environment to build, deploy, discover, govern and scale AI agents and intelligent workflows. It also integrates with an organization's existing systems, identity platforms and data environments to establish the institutional context that enterprise AI transformation requires. Catalyst comprises five core components: an Agent Builder, an agent marketplace, a Workflow Builder, the AI Brain reasoning engine, and a centralized Command Center for orchestration, monitoring, governance and optimization.

The MoU was signed by Nasir Al Nabhani, Group Managing Director and CEO of Solutions+, and Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception42, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

Nasir Al Nabhani said: "Combining Solutions+' industry knowledge and strong client relationships with Inception42's capabilities creates a strong foundation to help organizations adopt AI at scale. Through Catalyst, we can support our clients in deploying AI in a practical and governed way, helping them move from experimentation to lasting enterprise value."

Ashish Koshy said: "Moving AI into production requires a platform that works with an organisation's existing systems and gives it control over how AI is deployed and managed. Catalyst provides that sovereign foundation. Through our collaboration with Solutions+, we can connect these capabilities to the operational needs of enterprises, helping them put AI agents to work securely and build the confidence to scale adoption across their business operations."