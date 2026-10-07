Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announces 2026–2027 falconry season

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced that the 2026–2027 traditional hunting season for falconry will run from 20 October 2026 to 31 January 2027. The season is regulated under Law No. (22) of 2005 concerning hunting in Abu Dhabi and its Executive Regulations.

The season supports EAD’s commitment to preserving falconry as an integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage, while protecting wildlife and natural habitats.

Hunting during the 2026 – 2027 season is restricted to licensed falconers, and only captive-bred Houbara bustards may be hunted. It is permitted in open areas across Abu Dhabi, at least two kilometres away from main and secondary roads, and from restricted areas, including protected areas, forests, residential and military areas, petroleum facilities, private property.

EAD issues falconry licences under Resolution No. (5) of 2021, which amended certain provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Hunting Law. Applicants must be UAE nationals aged 18 or over, and any falcon used for hunting must be registered in the national falcon registration system of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Applications for a traditional hunting licence for falconry can be submitted through the ‘TAMM’ smart application or website using UAE Pass. Applicants should select “Leisure” under Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, followed by the “Issuance of Falconry Licence” service, accept the terms and conditions, and pay the seasonal fee of AED 127. The licence is then issued electronically.

Falconers must comply with all environmental requirements specified in the licence. Hunting is permitted only between sunrise and sunset, and licences are valid for one season. Falconers must not hunt or disturb any other wild animals, birds or reptiles; drive over or damage vegetation; or transfer their licence to another person.

Licence holders must carry their licence while hunting and present it to the relevant authorities upon request. They must also keep natural areas clean and dispose of all waste responsibly.

Through its close cooperation with strategic partners, particularly the Emirates Falconers’ Club, EAD continues to establish science-based controls and clear implementation measures that enable falconry to be conducted to the highest standards and in line with international best practice.