With 122 restaurants representing 38 cuisine types, MICHELIN Guide celebrates Dubai’s growing global culinary credentials

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The MICHELIN Guide today unveiled the fifth edition of its Dubai selection at a ceremony held at Atlantis The Royal. With 122 restaurants representing 38 cuisine types, this edition celebrates Dubai’s growing global culinary credentials alongside destination partner the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). From homegrown neighbourhood eateries to glamorous fine dining destinations, the selection reveals a culinary scene that continues to develop and expand apace.

The 19 new additions, two One MICHELIN Star restaurants, four Bib Gourmands and 13 MICHELIN-selected restaurants highlight the rise of standalone concepts and menus increasingly tailored to local diners.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai today. The selection has grown significantly since its inception and now features nearly twice as many establishments as it did when it was first launched.

This remarkable evolution demonstrates that Dubai’s culinary scene continues to thrive, with our Inspectors discovering new internationally acclaimed dining destinations year after year. This year’s combination of homegrown talent and international arrivals reflects a city that is developing its own culinary identity while embracing traditions from around the world.

The strength of Dubai’s hospitality sector underlines the city’s hunger, passion and determination to enhance its reputation as a global gastronomic destination, giving food lovers compelling reasons to visit and to return.”