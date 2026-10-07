National Human Rights Institution assesses workers’ conditions at Al Rayyan Workers’ City in Abu Dhabi, reviews emergency preparedness

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the NHRI, visited Al Rayyan Workers’ Residential City in Al Mafraq, Abu Dhabi, to conduct a field assessment of workers’ living conditions and the services and facilities provided to them, as well as to assess safety standards, preparedness, and emergency response capabilities.

The visit forms part of the mandate vested in the NHRI under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 and reflects its commitment to direct field observation and monitoring of the availability of safe and healthy living conditions for workers, thereby supporting their enjoyment of the rights guaranteed to them under national legislation and international human rights instruments and conventions.

The visit also featured the active participation of representatives from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority as part of the NHRI’s official delegation. Their participation was aimed at strengthening institutional coordination and complementarity of roles, while providing a specialised technical assessment of fire prevention and safety requirements, evacuation systems, and the readiness of workers’ residential facilities to respond to and manage emergencies.

Dr. Al Neyadi commended the leading role played by Al Rayyan Workers’ Residential City and the comprehensive services it provides in accordance with the highest international standards. He noted that the city reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights and providing them with a suitable living environment that contributes positively to their quality of work and life.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution expressed his sincere appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, and the management of Al Rayyan Workers’ City for their fruitful cooperation and support for the NHRI’s national human rights mandate.

The visit forms part of the NHRI’s National Field Visits Programme, which seeks to monitor workers’ conditions, working environments, and access to decent housing; engage directly with workers and listen to their views and observations; and assess matters relating to their safety, health, and dignity. Through such field engagement, the NHRI seeks to strengthen the protection and promotion of workers’ rights.

The UAE places particular emphasis on the welfare of workers and the conditions of their accommodation, supported by an advanced legislative framework and proactive measures aimed at safeguarding workers’ dignity and rights. The country has established and developed integrated workers’ cities that provide high-quality residential environments in line with leading international standards.

These efforts have contributed to strengthening the UAE’s position as an investment destination at both the regional and global levels, while supporting the attraction of further investment and the workforce required to advance the country’s sustainable development.