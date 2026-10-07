Lady Mayor of the City of London: UK, UAE seek to expand horizons of mutual investment, turn agreements into action

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dame Susan Langley, the Lady Mayor of the City of London, stated that the UAE and the UK are looking to expand the horizons of mutual investment and translate the existing understandings and agreements between the two countries into practical steps, investments and tangible projects, noting that growth is a common goal for both sides.

‘’I'm so pleased to be here at Investopia Bridge 2026. We brought a business delegation with us, and we're here to talk about the opportunities in the UK and in the UAE as well, to look at how we can invest in each other’s economies because we both want the same thing, growth,’’ she told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) after taking part in an Investopia Bridge’s panel discussion: ‘’Bridges of Trust: Diplomacy, Capital and Culture in the UAE–UK Partnership’’.

She said the conversation explores the evolving UAE–UK partnership and how diplomacy, investment and cultural and people-to-people ties are strengthening connections between the two countries, building trust and creating new bridges for long-term collaboration.

‘’So the topics we've focused on is essentially how to make investment happen. We have the MoU, we have the free trade agreement coming up. But how do we turn that into action. So whether that's investment in the UK we have a new platform called Invest Connect that matches infrastructure opportunities to investors. And whether it's partnering with like-minded asset managers on both sides, just to make sure that we turn those words into action,’’ she added.

On her visit to the UAE, she said :’’So it's a fantastic place to be. So as my role of lady mayor, I travel for 50% of the time. The role is only for 12 months, and this is my last visit. But I'm so pleased that it's to the UAE because we have such a history between the UK and the UAE. We're trusted partners, so it's a brilliant one to end on here.’’