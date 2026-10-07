SDHR hosts leadership dialogue on people-centred leadership

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Human Resources, in collaboration with the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, organised a dialogue session titled “Leadership: Seeing the Person Before Assigning the Task... Orders Are Executed, Trust Is Built” at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah.

The session was delivered by Brigadier Dr. Samah Khamis Al Halyan, Director of Strategy and Institutional Excellence at Sharjah Police, and was attended by a large number of officials, directors, and managers from government entities across the emirate.

This session forms part of the 'Visions Towards Sustainable Leadership' initiative, which the Department has set up in order to develop leadership potential and improve the efficiency of institutional performance.

The initiative seeks to attain these objectives by introducing modern management ideas and by promoting an organizational culture that encourages innovation and development, with the result that a sustainable government impact is achieved and the strategic directives of the Sharjah Government to raise the quality of its government services and to improve institutional performance are met.

The talk looked at five major themes related to human-centred leadership, a style in which people are at the core of the decision-making process and thus are able to carry out their duties at their best. It also looked into the distinction between authority and influence, pointing out that true influence arises from leadership behaviour, not from job titles.

The participants studied the importance of building trust by being fair, being transparent and actively listening, as well as the shift from delegation to empowerment by enhancing employees' abilities and turning challenges into opportunities for growth. The last theme was concerned with sustainable leadership and its role in establishing a strong organisational culture and in preparing future leaders.

Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, highlighted the department's dedication to promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the government staff.

He pointed out that it is essential to empower employees and to provide an environment which encourages creative thinking and the development of smart solutions if performance is to be improved.

He also stated that true leadership consists in balancing ambitious objectives with real concern for people, so as to enable them to take an active role in the pursuit of excellence and innovation.