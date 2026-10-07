Numou, Comera Financial Holding partner to expand financing, payment solutions for UAE SMEs

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Numou, a subsidiary of ADGM, and Comera Financial Holding (CFH), part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, have signed a partnership agreement to expand access to financing and payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UAE.

The partnership will bring Comera Financial Holding’s financial products and services to Numou’s digital marketplace, giving SMEs access to more options for financing, business account opening and digital payments.

The collaboration draws on CFH’s broader financial services portfolio, which includes business lending through Comera Finance, digital payments and merchant solutions through Comera Pay, and supply chain finance through Comera Money.

The agreement was signed at ADGM, Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre of the United Arab Emirates, by Mohamed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou, and Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, CEO of Comera Financial Holding.

Through the partnership, SMEs will be able to access working capital and supply chain financing to purchase inventory, pay suppliers and bridge the gap between delivering goods or services and receiving payment. Business account opening and digital payment solutions will also help businesses manage their everyday financial needs.

By combining Numou’s marketplace with CFH’s financing and payments capabilities, the partnership aims to help SMEs access the financial support they need at different stages of their business growth.

“SMEs need financial solutions that support the way they do business, from purchasing stock and paying suppliers to managing payments and funding growth. This partnership expands the options available through Numou, making it easier for UAE businesses to access the services they need through one platform,” said Mohamed Al Binali.

“SME growth depends on access to capital and the ability to put it to work. At Comera Financial Holding, we are bringing financing and payments together to support that journey—from securing an order to receiving payment. Our partnership with Numou extends this approach to more businesses across the UAE, helping them respond to opportunities with greater confidence and build for the long term,” said Akhtar Saeed Hashmi.