Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026 opens Thursday at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together farmers, date producers and palm owners from across the UAE for four days of auctions, competitions and activities celebrating local date production.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival will run until 11 October and feature the participation of commercial palm growers, retailers and agricultural companies, as well as government entities, productive families and home-based businesses involved in date cultivation.

The Al Dhaid Date Festival underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting the palm cultivation and local agricultural production sectors, while creating opportunities to promote sustainable food security. It is expected to attract a large audience of Al Dhaid residents, visitors, and those interested in dates and agriculture.

Held in cooperation with Al Dhaid City Municipality, this year’s edition will offer a comprehensive programme of events and activities designed to support the development of the UAE’s date palm sector. It will feature a dedicated market showcasing premium Emirati date varieties, alongside auctions offering valuable prizes.

The programme will also include expert-led workshops focusing on modern agricultural techniques and date palm care, providing farmers and growers with practical knowledge and exposure to new agricultural technologies and palm cultivation practices.

Alongside its commercial and agricultural programme, the festival will feature cultural and artistic activities and traditional folkloric performances, highlighting the significance of date palms in Emirati heritage.

The festival places a particular focus on supporting productive families and local home businesses by allocating dedicated platforms that provide them with direct access to consumers and traders, thereby helping increase the commercial value and market potential of locally produced dates.

The premium dates auction will commence following the official opening ceremony on Thursday, 8 October, with subsequent auctions scheduled after Maghrib prayers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The date market will be open daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, while consignments for auction will be accepted each day from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The auction programme will be divided into two dedicated categories: farm-grown dates and household-produced dates. To join the auctions, participants must first complete the official registration form at the registration desk, then submit their dates for classification and weighing by the designated committee.

Each participant will subsequently be allocated a table in their name and must attend the bidding in person or through a representative, with transactions concluded directly between sellers and buyers.

The Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid Date Festival has outlined specific terms and conditions to safeguard auction standards. Eligible dates must be locally produced during the 2026 season and sourced directly from farms or households. Entries must be premium-grade and free from pests, insects, apparent defects, and any abnormal taste or odour. Pressed or bundled dates are excluded.

Each bidder is allowed to enter a maximum of 30 kilograms per auction, equivalent to 10 cartons, packed in festival-approved cardboard boxes. Participants may display up to two varieties on their designated table, within the overall permitted weight limit.