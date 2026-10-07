Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 12th Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the opening of the 12th edition of the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale, on Wednesday evening, organised by the Department of Culture, taking place at Calligraphy Square in the Heart of Sharjah district until November 15.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan presented awards to the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale winners. The Grand Award was given to artist Farhad Yassin from Iraq for his piece "Surah Ar-Rahman". The "Authentic Style" award was received by Abdulbaqi Abu Bakr from Malaysia for "Ahd Al-Muslih" (The Reformer's Covenant), by Ahmed Jalaluddin from Indonesia for "Khutbat al-Wada'" (The Farewell Sermon), and by Mahfouz Dhannoun from Iraq for "Ayat al-Kursi and Qasidat al-Burda".

His Highness awarded the winners of the Modern and Contemporary Calligraphy Art Award: Shaimaa Hito (Germany) for "Fann" (Art), Namia Nizar (India) for "Tasurru al-Nazireen" (Pleasing to the Beholder), and Hussain Abdulmohsen (Saudi Arabia) for "Al-Harf al-Arabi wa al-Sadu" (The Arabic Letter and Sadu Weaving).

The Jury’s Special Award was also given to Mahmoud Al-Abadi, a calligrapher and artist from the United Arab Emirates, for his piece "Khayrukum Khayrukum li-Ahlihi" (The Best of You Are Those Best to Their Families).

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan also recognised three distinguished individuals who have enriched the field of Arabic calligraphy, due to their artistic careers and contributions to improving the aesthetics of the Arabic script, specifically Ali Al Hammadi, the Emirati calligrapher; Belaid Hamidi, the Moroccan academic and calligraphy specialist; and Khalifa El-Shimy, the Egyptian calligrapher and visual artist. This action supports the artists who create this art form and helps to preserve its aesthetic and cultural heritage.

At the launch event, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale, said the Biennale was established twenty years ago at the direction of the Ruler of Sharjah. This action showed His Highness's view of Arabic calligraphy as an essential part of Arab culture. Al Qasir pointed out that the Biennale, now in its twelfth edition, has become a major reference point for Arabic calligraphy, supports practitioners of the art, and acts as a catalyst for exploring new possibilities for the art form in the current artistic environment.

Al Qasir stated that for more than twenty years the Biennale has strived to restore the status of Arabic calligraphy, increase its visibility and development, and promote its interaction with other art forms. It does so by creating dynamic creative environments that showcase the aesthetic qualities and artistic possibilities of Arabic script.

He described the main features of the current edition, which includes 90 events—such as exhibitions, art workshops, lectures, and seminars—and displays 681 artworks and calligraphic works by 272 artists and calligraphers from around the world.

The Director also pointed out that this edition pays tribute to three highly distinguished creative individuals whose contributions have enriched Arabic calligraphy and enhanced its cultural and artistic standing. He stressed that the Biennale reinforces Sharjah's position as an international destination for culture, art, and beauty, as well as its role as a centre for creative talent and artists worldwide.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the participating exhibitions celebrating the creative journeys of 145 artists from around the world. This artistic event brings together a diverse range of visions and styles centered on the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy and its vast expressive potential. His Highness listened to explanations of the artworks, which span various artistic movements and draw inspiration from Arabic script—viewing it as a visual and cultural element that can transform from mere writing into visual art, and from the written word into imagery.

His Highness looked at the variety of artworks and the different ways calligraphy has been approached—from efforts to preserve its aesthetic heritage to those presenting it through a new artistic language. While touring the exhibition, visitors can consider the richness of the works on display and discover the continued presence of Arabic calligraphy in the global visual art scene.

His Highness also visited the "My Family, My Paradise" exhibition, arranged by the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation. The exhibition highlights the importance of family and its essential role in creating a united society and promoting national identity and genuine values, based on Islamic principles of love, affection, compassion, and solidarity. His Highness viewed important works by 11 UAE artists, inspired by verses from the Quran, the Prophet's Hadith, poetry, and aphorisms. The artists expressed the warmth and authenticity of the family as well as its function in instilling values and passing them on from one generation to the next.

Accompanying His Highness were Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority; Ali Ahmed Bughazin, Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority; Sultan Mohammed Bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities; Dr. Eisa Saif Bin Handhal, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs; Dr Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Protocol and Hospitality Department; as well as several senior officials, intellectuals, artists, and calligraphy enthusiasts.