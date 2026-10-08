UAE President and Syrian President discuss cooperation ties and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the Syrian Arab Republic His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, during a phone call.

His Highness and the Syrian President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East and their implications for the region’s future, security and stability.

The two sides affirmed the importance of strengthening regional security and stability in a manner that serves the interests of all peoples of the region.