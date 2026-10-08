AJ Sabran wins Stallions Gold at fifth leg of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in China

SHANGHAI, China, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth leg of the third edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concluded on Wednesday at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Centre in China, featuring 81 horses owned by around 35 owners.

“AJ SABRAN”, owned by Dai Tongtong, won gold in the Senior Stallions Championship, followed by “SINMAR AL BIDAYER”, owned by Wang Renwei, with silver, and “FA ZHA YI”, owned by Nuermaimaiti Abulimiti, with bronze.

Held as part of the 2026 Shanghai International Horse Culture Festival, the event brought together Arabian horse owners and breeders.

The closing competitions and awards ceremony were attended by Khaled Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in the People’s Republic of China; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice Chairman of the EAHGC Organising Committee; and Mohammed Najeeb Al Razhi, Acting Consul-General of the UAE in Shanghai, along with a number of UAE students studying in China.

“NA DI LA”, owned by Wang Renwei, claimed gold in the Yearling Fillies Championship. “NANSHAN LIUYING”, owned by Dai Tongtong, finished second for silver, while “JUEDAI FENGHUA”, also owned by Dai Tongtong, took third place and bronze.

“SA BU LI NA”, owned by Jiang Peng, won gold in the Junior Fillies Championship, followed by “AI MI LI”, owned by Qianan Xinda Bohan Horse Industry Co., Ltd., with silver, and “BAN ZHAO DYNASTY”, owned by Yan Peiyao, with bronze.

In the Senior Mares Championship, “XI WA NA”, owned by Qianan Xinda Bohan Horse Industry Co., Ltd., took gold, while “RAYANA WJ” and “RAYA AL KHOR”, both owned by Dai Tongtong, claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

“A LEI LI YA”, owned by QI ERPO, won gold in the Yearling Colts Championship. “MAN SU ER”, owned by Jiang Peng, finished second for silver, while “PAN AN”, also owned by Jiang Peng, took third place and bronze.

In the Junior Colts Championship, “XIN XIANG SHI CHENG”, owned by Wang Yachao, claimed gold, while “KE LI SI TING”, owned by Yu Jianye, took silver, and “KAI LEI SI”, owned by Wang Renwei, won bronze.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup series is held under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee.

The third edition features legs across several continents, aimed at supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders, preserving the heritage of purebred Arabian horses, promoting their international standing and strengthening cooperation within the global Arabian horse community.

The Shanghai leg coincided with the 2026 Shanghai International Horse Culture Festival, which featured four other major international equestrian events covering show jumping, dressage, young riders’ competitions and polo, alongside the Shanghai International Horse Exhibition and an educational exhibition on horse culture.

The event also highlighted cooperation between the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Chinese Arabian Horse Society under a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at exchanging expertise, improving the care of purebred Arabian horses and supporting breeders in line with international standards.