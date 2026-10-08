ADJD displays correctional centres' products at Global Food Week 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is showcasing agricultural and handicraft products made by inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres during Global Food Week 2026.

The Department's pavilion features dates grown at correctional and rehabilitation centres, alongside handmade crafts, artworks and traditional heritage products.

The participation highlights the Department's efforts to equip inmates with practical and vocational skills through training and rehabilitation programmes aimed at supporting their reintegration into society.

Visitors can explore different varieties of dates produced at the centres' farms, as well as handicrafts made by inmates, demonstrating how the programmes promote productivity, responsibility and practical skills development.

The event brings together government entities, international organisations, development institutions, private sector representatives, investors, experts and researchers.

ADJD's participation also provides an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore best practices in agriculture, production and sustainability to further develop vocational training and rehabilitation programmes at correctional and rehabilitation centres.