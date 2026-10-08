Abu Dhabi Chamber, FICCI expand partnership between Abu Dhabi, Indian business communities

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have signed a cooperation agreement establishing a new institutional framework to deepen ties between the Abu Dhabi and Indian business communities, broaden companies’ access to opportunities and markets, and create practical channels for trade, investment and private-sector collaboration.

The agreement was signed during the India–UAE Business Forum in Mumbai, organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber in collaboration with FICCI as host partner, with the participation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The forum brought together 114 companies from the UAE and India to explore opportunities for trade, investment and joint ventures.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney, National Executive Member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Founder and Chairman of Sun Group.

The agreement comes as economic ties between the UAE and India continue to expand at pace. Bilateral trade reached US$101.25 billion in FY 2025–2026, with the two countries targeting US$200 billion by 2032, supported by the opportunities created through the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the widening scope for private-sector investment and collaboration.

The partnership builds on an extensive network of institutional and commercial ties between the two countries. Established in 1927, FICCI is India’s oldest and largest apex business organisation, with its network of regional chambers reaching more than 250,000 companies. The agreement therefore creates a broad platform through which Abu Dhabi Chamber can connect businesses with potential partners and opportunities across the Indian market.

In Abu Dhabi, the continued expansion of the Indian business community further reflects the depth of these ties. The number of active Indian companies registered with Abu Dhabi Chamber reached 21,085 as of August 2026.

In 2025 alone, 4,642 new Indian companies joined the Chamber, an increase of 38.8 percent year-on-year, while new registrations recorded a compound annual growth rate of 44.6 percent between 2020 and 2025.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri said, “The relationship between the UAE and India today goes well beyond the growth we see in trade figures. Across both countries, there is a broad base of companies looking for new partners, opportunities and markets. This agreement is important because it creates practical channels that bring our business communities closer together and give companies greater access to the information, connections and opportunities they need to turn ambition into investment and expansion.”

He added, “Our partnership with FICCI gives us an institutional platform to build on across sectors with significant potential for both countries, particularly the new economy, advanced industries, technology and finance. Our aim is for this partnership to translate directly into opportunities for the business community, expanding the networks and connections that companies can draw on to enter new markets and build long-term partnerships.”

Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney said, “The UAE and India share deep-rooted economic and commercial ties, and we are now seeing this relationship move into a broader phase driven increasingly by businesses, investment and emerging sectors. Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Chamber is an important step towards bringing our business communities closer together and unlocking the growing opportunities available across both markets.”

He added, “Through this agreement, we look forward to opening new channels for companies to explore partnerships and investment opportunities, expanding cooperation across high-growth sectors, and leveraging FICCI’s extensive network to connect UAE businesses with companies and opportunities across India.”

The agreement creates new avenues for sector-specific collaboration, including joint working groups covering clean energy, smart industry, the digital economy and smart infrastructure, investment and capital markets, and SME and startup financing.

A key focus will be the development of sector-specific channels for collaboration in areas aligned with the growth priorities of the UAE and India. The two organisations have agreed to establish joint working groups covering clean energy, smart industry and Industry 4.0, the digital economy and smart infrastructure, investment and capital markets, and SME and startup financing.

The agreement also provides for cooperation to support startups and facilitate access to incubation and acceleration programmes in areas including energy, fintech, healthtech and smart mobility. Abu Dhabi-based SMEs will also be supported in accessing FICCI’s international networks, helping them pursue international expansion, innovation and new market opportunities.

The two organisations will establish mechanisms to advance and follow up on areas of cooperation, including the exchange of trade delegations, business visits, economic forums and events, market research and information, technical expertise and training opportunities. They will also work together to identify challenges that may constrain trade and economic ties and strengthen channels of communication between businesses in both countries.

The partnership with FICCI forms part of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s wider approach to building institutional relationships across priority markets, connecting the business community with international commercial ecosystems and facilitating access to the partners, information and opportunities that can support companies’ growth and international expansion.

Through its international missions and partnerships, Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to build channels connecting the private sector with global markets and opportunities, supporting business competitiveness and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for business and investment.