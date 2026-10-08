Syria to host UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses for first time on Friday

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Latakia Racecourse in Syria will host the 16th leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Friday, marking the series’ first appearance in the country as part of its 33rd edition.

The race will be held during the two-day UAE–Syrian Festival, which begins on Friday and features 15 races for purebred Arabian horses, with 10 scheduled for the opening day and five on Saturday.

The event reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting purebred Arabian horses, developing the racing industry and encouraging owners and breeders to acquire and breed Arabian horses, helping preserve their heritage and strengthen their standing worldwide.

The Syria leg marks a significant expansion of the Cup’s 33rd edition across the Arab region, reinforcing its commitment to developing purebred Arabian horse racing and supporting owners and breeders in Syria.

The runners include Sanad Al Aref, Victor Damascus, Mohib Al Aref, Awad Al Khaled, Sultan Al Khatib, Habib Al Kutub, Easar Al Shabak, Ward Al Kour, Baghdad Al Shabak, Rami Al Souriya, Shibl Al Lagha, Al Hajjaj H, Ward Al Mahayni, Fahd Al Kour, Zain Al Waad and Douma Al Ezz.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, welcomed Syria’s inclusion in the series, saying it marked an important step in expanding the competition’s reach across Arab and international racecourses.

He said the move reflected the continued support and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to develop the Arabian horse racing industry and support owners and breeders.

Al Dhaheri added that expanding the series to new racecourses would create further opportunities for owners and breeders while promoting the growth and sustainability of the industry.

He expressed hope that the inaugural race in Syria would be a success, noting that its inclusion in the UAE–Syrian Festival would strengthen cooperation and ties between the two countries and further enhance the Cup’s standing regionally and internationally.