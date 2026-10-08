GPSSA showcases UAE’s insurance coverage innovations at Doha seminar

DOHA, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) participated in the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Technical Seminar on Digital and Management Innovations in Social Security Institutions, hosted by Qatar's General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority in Doha on 6th and 7th October.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, represented the Authority at the seminar, showcasing the UAE's experience in using government integration and management innovation to improve insurance coverage. She also participated in a panel discussion on enhancing institutional performance through management innovation.

Al Suwaidi said GPSSA's approach reflects the UAE's broader efforts to redesign government services around people's needs, shifting the focus from transaction volumes and processing times to the actual impact of services on customers.

She said the UAE model for government excellence prioritises integrated, people-centred services over standalone procedures, with government entities working together to ensure citizens receive insurance coverage promptly and with minimal effort.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the transformation led by GPSSA to accommodate a 505 percent increase in the number of insured UAE nationals in the private sector between 2021 and 2026.

She explained that the Work Bundle and data integration between government entities had helped incorporate insurance coverage into the employment onboarding process, rather than treating it as a separate service initiated after recruitment procedures were completed.

The shift from processing registration requests to proactively identifying eligible citizens, verifying their information and automatically initiating registration procedures helped achieve 100 percent insurance coverage by mid-2026, alongside improvements in contribution collection, service digitisation and customer satisfaction.

Al Suwaidi summarised the UAE's experience in five key principles: data integration, designing services around life stages, proactiveness, shared responsibility and performance management. She stressed that while technology enabled the transformation, management innovation and the redesign of the operating model turned government integration into tangible results.

During the panel discussion, Al Suwaidi emphasised that strategic communication begins at the transformation design stage by listening to and engaging customers and stakeholders and translating their feedback into tangible improvements. She noted that leading change requires aligning entities and teams around a shared outcome, building trust and combining clear direction with flexibility in implementation.

She said trust begins with listening, deepens through participation and becomes firmly established when stakeholders see the impact of their views on decisions and outcomes.

This year's seminar focused on digital and management innovations in social security, providing a platform for participating institutions to share experiences and explore ways to improve social security systems.