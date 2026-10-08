FANR, Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety discuss AI applications in nuclear regulation

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety (KINS) held their annual Regulatory Technical Meeting in Seoul to strengthen technical cooperation and exchange expertise in nuclear safety and the regulation of emerging technologies.

Artificial intelligence was a key area of discussion, with FANR presenting potential applications in licensing, inspections and knowledge management to support regulatory effectiveness. KINS shared the brotherly Republic of Korea's experience in nuclear safety research and regulatory approaches to small modular reactors.

Rashid Al Hammadi, FANR's Director of Nuclear Safety, highlighted the UAE's experience in regulating the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and FANR's continued oversight of its four units.

FANR also shared its experience in risk-informed regulation and its approach to assessing proposed changes to refuelling cycles, including compliance with nuclear safety and spent fuel management requirements.

The meeting reinforced the long-standing cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, with discussions covering developments in their nuclear sectors, safety research, advanced reactor technologies and opportunities to enhance regulatory capabilities.

Building on cooperation established in 2010, FANR and KINS also explored opportunities for joint research, training and knowledge exchange to strengthen technical expertise and support effective regulatory oversight as nuclear technologies evolve.​