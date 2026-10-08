Ma’an launches My Family Innovates programme to empower productive families in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, part of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, has launched its My Family Innovates programme to support productive families in developing their home-based businesses into more competitive, sustainable and market-ready ventures, as part of its efforts to support the objectives of the UAE Year of Family.

The programme will equip families with practical skills, including entrepreneurship, business management, branding and digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) tools and market readiness.

The initiative aims to empower 150 individuals across Abu Dhabi by creating opportunities to build capabilities, strengthening confidence and fostering greater economic and social participation, with benefits extending to their families. It supports productive families and members of the wider community at different stages of their business journey, including low-income families and People of Determination.

The programme is being delivered in partnership with stakeholders from across different sectors.

The programme brings these learning opportunities to life through volunteers, who provide hands-on experiences that encourage innovation, creativity and community engagement, while strengthening a culture of volunteering and active participation across the community.

The initiative forms part of the authority’s broader portfolio of family-focused programmes, and underscores its efforts to invest in the foundations of strong and resilient families by creating opportunities that enhance quality of life, strengthen self-reliance and contribute to the UAE’s wider social development priorities.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said, “Through My Family Innovates, we are creating an environment where families can learn from one another, develop practical capabilities and turn their potential into tangible, positive action. The programme also reflects the spirit of the UAE Year of Family by bringing communities together around shared opportunities for growth, learning and contribution.”

The programme represents the Authority's continued efforts to foster an active culture of social contribution, while creating opportunities for families to play a greater role in shaping positive outcomes within their communities.