Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Directors of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. (32) of 2026 on the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, chaired by Omar Hamad Abdullah Bu Shehab.

According to the Decree, Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Nasser Abdullah bin Kharbash, Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Hamdan Khalifa Al Shaer, Jumaa Saeed Khalaf Al Ghaith, Hind Obaid Al Marri, and Abdulaziz Mohammed bin Shafar Al Marri, in addition to the Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.