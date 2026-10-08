Abu Dhabi hosts 18th meeting of SMIIC Metrology Council

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Metrology Institute (EMI), part of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), hosted the 18th meeting of the Metrology Council of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) in Abu Dhabi on 5th and 6th October 2026.

The meeting brought together delegations from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries represented on the council, along with metrology experts and specialists, to discuss strengthening cooperation and developing measurement capabilities to support product quality and industrial competitiveness.

Chaired by Engineer Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the SMIIC Metrology Council and Executive Director of EMI, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Gulf Association for Metrology (GULFMET), the Intra-Africa Metrology System (AFRIMETS) and the SMIIC General Secretariat.

Al Muhairi said accurate measurement underpins trust in products and services, improves production efficiency and supports trade and innovation. He stressed the need for greater cooperation to exchange knowledge and develop capabilities in response to rapid industrial and technological advances.

He also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence to improve measurement systems, support more reliable decision-making and help institutions adapt to technological developments.

Members reviewed progress on the SMIIC Metrology Council Strategy 2026–2028 and discussed priorities for joint action, including developing expertise, exchanging knowledge and strengthening mutual confidence in measurement results among member states.

Several member states presented national reports on their metrology systems and recent developments, while the council's steering committee and sub-committees outlined their activities and programmes supporting the strategy.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of resolutions and recommendations to advance the strategy and guide the council's future work.

Abu Dhabi's hosting of the meeting reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation on quality standards and using knowledge and modern technology to support economic and industrial development.