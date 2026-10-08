Air Arabia expands Jordan network with new service to Amman City Airport

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia on Thursday announced the launch of its new non-stop service between Sharjah International Airport and Amman City Airport (ADJ), starting 15th November 2026.

The new service will operate four times weekly, marking the second airport in the Jordanian capital served by Air Arabia from Sharjah, complementing the airline’s existing services to Queen Alia International Airport and further strengthening connectivity between the two countries.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “The launch of our new service to Amman City Airport marks an important addition to our operations in Jordan, giving our customers access to a second airport in the capital.”

The launch builds on Air Arabia Group’s existing operations to Jordan, with non-stop flights from Zayed International Airport to both Amman City Airport and Queen Alia International Airport alongside existing services from Alexandria International Airport to Amman City Airport.