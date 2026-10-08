Russia plans to deploy at least 12,000 delivery robots over next three years

MOSCOW, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia plans to deploy at least 12,000 delivery robots over the next three years as part of a trial programme to assess their suitability for use.

According to TV BRICS, under the pilot programme, a delivery robot, or rover, is defined as an autonomous vehicle equipped with an automated control system to transport goods and provide transport and logistics services.

The robots will be permitted to operate on cycle paths, footpaths, pavements, adjacent areas and within residential, cycling and pedestrian zones.

Over the three-year trial period, the robots are expected to cover at least 10.8 million kilometres, with at least 12,000 units entering service and at least 10.8 million orders fulfilled.