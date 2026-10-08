Dubai Customs graduates 33 inspectors under 'Masar 33' training programme

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has graduated 33 inspectors, including 24 men and nine women, from the fourth and fifth batches of the Advanced Security Refresher Course under the "Masar 33" programme, aimed at strengthening their skills and readiness to handle customs inspection duties and related risks.

The programme comprised 2,725 training hours covering theoretical and practical instruction, field exercises and simulations, with practical training accounting for around 61.38 percent of the total.

It also included 628 field exercises and simulations of customs-related scenarios, achieving a 100 percent success rate and demonstrating participants' readiness to meet operational requirements.

The graduation ceremony was held at Dubai Police Academy and attended by Brigadier Abdulaziz Mohammed Amin Al Abdullah, patron of the ceremony; Colonel Yousef Ahmed Al Blooshi, Director of the Training Institute at Dubai Police Academy; Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs; directors of customs centre departments; and a number of officials and stakeholders.

Al Ghaffari said developing customs personnel is a priority for Dubai Customs, noting that specialised training programmes help meet operational needs and build inspectors’ field capabilities.

This, he added, enhances the efficiency and accuracy of inspection operations and raises inspectors’ skills in detecting violations and handling risks and different cases. He explained that the programme includes hands-on field training that simulates real customs work through pre-prepared scenarios.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of Human Resources and Acting Director of Dubai Logistics Academy, said that the “Masar 33” programme is part of the integrated professional qualification system adopted by Dubai Customs to develop customs competencies and raise inspectors’ readiness by combining specialised knowledge with practical application and field training in line with the requirements of work across various customs locations and outlets.

He said participants came from maritime, land and air customs centres, as well as the Customs Intelligence Department.

Since the programme launched in November 2024, six batches have graduated comprising 87 inspectors, including 68 male inspectors and 19 female inspectors. The next phase aims to train another 60 inspectors as part of Dubai Customs' workforce development plan.