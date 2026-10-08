UAE tops Forbes' Fintech 50 list with 15 firms

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Forbes Middle East has revealed its annual Fintech 50 list, highlighting 50 companies at the forefront of MENA’s fintech transformation. Collectively, they processed more than $260 billion in transactions in 2025, reflecting their growing role in how consumers and businesses access, manage, and move money across the region.

This year, the list features companies from 10 countries, with the UAE’s 15 companies leading the way, followed by Saudi Arabia with 13 entries and Egypt with 10. The list welcomes 18 new entrants, including Network International, Astra Tech, Digit9 and PRYPCO.

The ranking considers several metrics, including external investment, transaction volume, active users, consumer reach, geographic footprint, and progress in innovation, growth and expansion over the past year. Fintech entities affiliated with exchange houses, telecom operators, traditional banks and government institutions were excluded from the ranking.

Saudi-based shopping and financial services app Tabby tops the list for the second consecutive year. The company processes more than $18 billion in annual transaction volume. Egyptian e-payments pioneer Fawry lands in second place, bolstered by its customer base of 55.4 million monthly users as of June 2026.

It is followed by Egypt’s MNT-Halan, which secured an investment round led by Al Ahly Capital Holding, the investment subsidiary of the National Bank of Egypt, at a valuation of $1.4 billion in June 2026. The company is currently divesting a 20 percent stake through an IPO on the Egyptian Exchange that is set to close by mid-October.

UAE-based Network International, a provider of digital payment and fintech solutions, ranked fourth.