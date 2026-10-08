Nakheel awards marine works contract to upgrade western shoreline at Dubai Islands by 3km

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded Mar Marine & Building Contracting L.L.C. a contract for marine and beach works on Island B at Dubai Islands.

Scheduled for completion by Q4 2027, the works will add 320 metres of beach frontage near Bay Villas and upgrade approximately 3km of the island’s western shoreline.

The scope includes the construction of new breakwaters, removal of existing protective rock revetments and the formation of a new beach near Bay Villas. Mar Marine will also refurbish and carry out remedial works across several existing beach areas on the western side of Island B.

The beachfront works will support the delivery of Bay Villas, a 636-home community comprising villas and townhouses on Island B. In August 2025, Nakheel awarded an AED2.6 billion construction contract to Fibrex Contracting L.L.C. for the development, with the marine works now progressing the surrounding waterfront environment in parallel.

The award follows Nakheel’s AED527 million contract to Al Nasr Contracting Company in April 2026 for primary infrastructure and utilities works on Island B. Together, these packages are advancing the coordinated delivery of the island’s essential infrastructure and coastal landscape.

Spanning 18.6 square kilometres across five islands, Dubai Islands extends Dubai’s historic Deira coastline as a major new waterfront destination.