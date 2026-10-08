Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to host 10th Operation Smile cleft surgical programme

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will host its 10th Operation Smile UAE short-term cleft surgical programme from 10th to 12th October, a milestone in a hospital partnership that began in 2017 and one that arrives as the charity marks 15 years since its establishment in 2011.

The three-day programme will be Operation Smile UAE's 19th cleft surgical programme overall.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was the first hospital to partner with the organisation, and the nine programmes held at the hospital to date have seen more than 400 patients screened and 140 receive cleft surgery.

Alongside surgery, previous programmes at the hospital have offered comprehensive care to patients with cleft conditions, including dental care, nutritional support, speech and language support and psychosocial support, with some patients referred to other specialists where needed.

Medical volunteers joining the programme, from hospitals across the UAE, will practise under temporary medical licences approved by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the emirate's healthcare regulator.

“Reaching our 10th surgical programme with Operation Smile UAE reflects nearly a decade of shared commitment to patients with cleft conditions,” said Dr. Mahdi Shkoukani, Division Chair of Otolaryngology (ENT) at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. “By bringing together multidisciplinary expertise and dedicated medical volunteers, we can provide comprehensive care that supports not only patients, but their families too. This milestone represents the extension of compassionate, patient-first care beyond the walls of our hospital.”

Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director of Operation Smile UAE, said, "We are so grateful for the amazing support we have received from Cleveland Clinic since 2017. Our patients have experienced a level of care which would otherwise not have been available to them.”

"In this Year of the Family, we see Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi not only helping change the lives of Operation Smile patients but also of their families,” she added.

Since 2011, Operation Smile UAE has enabled surgery for more than 4,000 patients in the UAE and internationally. The organisation credits the vision of its patron, wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikha Aljazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, for helping make that impact possible, and thanks the donors, supporters and medical volunteers whose commitment underpins every programme.

The October programme falls within the UAE's Year of Family 2026. In the spirit of the year's theme, "Growing in Unity," Operation Smile UAE and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will continue working together in support of patients with cleft conditions and the families who care for them.

Families residing in the UAE who are affected by cleft conditions can contact Operation Smile UAE's patient coordinator at patients@operationsmileuae.ae or via WhatsApp on +971 50 595 5208 to learn more about the organisation's programmes.