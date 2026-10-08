MoFA receives consular credentials from Consul-General of Republic of Mozambique

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Office in Dubai, received the consular credentials of Fernando Chomar, Consul-General of the Republic of Mozambique in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry’s office in Dubai, Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in his new duties. He also commended the strong bilateral relations between the two countries across various areas of mutual interest.