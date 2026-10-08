Yas Island to enhance Abu Dhabi T10 2026 experience under new partnership

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) has announced a partnership with Miral, which will see Yas Island become the Official Experiences Partner of the Abu Dhabi T10 for its 2026 edition, taking place at Zayed Cricket Stadium from 7th to 20th November.

As part of the agreement, all Abu Dhabi T10 teams will use Yas Island as their base for the tournament, while the island will host several of the tournament's signature events, including the Trophy Launch, Opening Party and Closing Party. Experiences around the Abu Dhabi T10 will also leverage the portfolio of attractions and venues across the island.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 Draft, held at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, saw 108 players drafted across six teams: Arabian Aces, Emirates Eagles, Royal Desert Champions, UAE Bulls, United Tigers and Yas Lions, ahead of the tournament.

Under the agreement, the tournament will benefit from Yas Island's portfolio of attractions and venues, supporting the organisation of the event and enhancing the experience for teams and fans.

Matthew Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub and Abu Dhabi T10, said the partnership with Yas Island will provide an exceptional setting for teams and players and enhance the tournament experience in its 2026 edition, supporting the event and showcasing Abu Dhabi's offerings to participants and fans.

Leon Marsh, Director of Events at Miral, said the partnership reflects cooperation with Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub to deliver integrated experiences for teams, fans and families, drawing on Yas Island's leisure, entertainment and hospitality facilities to support the tournament's key events.

He added that Miral looks forward to welcoming the global cricket community to Yas Island during the tournament, enriching the experience for participants and visitors.