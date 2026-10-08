UAE President receives invitation from Custodian of Two Holy Mosques to attend GCC–EU Summit

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inviting His Highness to attend the Second GCC–EU Summit, which will be hosted by the Kingdom this October.

The message was received by Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, during his meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi with Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Luwaihan Al-Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) and expressed their hopes for a successful second summit.