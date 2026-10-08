Saeed Al Hajeri meets Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides welcomed the continued growth of bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further expanding cooperation in ways that serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples and deliver tangible outcomes that strengthen bilateral ties.

The two sides discussed regional developments, underscoring the importance of international efforts to promote peace and security in the region.