Global Food Week 2026 strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as global food security hub

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Food Week 2026 attracted strong international participation and fostered new partnerships aimed at advancing sustainable food systems and global food security, according to Soumaya Al Marzouqi, the event's official spokesperson.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the event brought together governments, businesses, experts and decision-makers to explore innovations and solutions shaping the future of food.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Marzouqi said the event featured the Global Food Security Summit and the AgriTech Forum, alongside specialised sessions addressing innovation, sustainability and emerging technologies.

She highlighted the launch of the Farmers' Council as a key addition, providing a platform for farmers, experts and industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge and explore advanced agricultural solutions.

Al Marzouqi said broad international participation and the Hosted Buyers Programme helped create investment and business opportunities while encouraging cooperation across the food sector.

She added that the event's outcomes would pave the way for further partnerships and initiatives, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for dialogue, innovation and cooperation on food security.