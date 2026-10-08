Hamdan bin Zayed receives Sirh Group delegation; directs implementation of development projects on Dalma Island

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from Sirh Group, led by its Chairman, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Group's latest activities, community initiatives in Al Dhafra Region and efforts to support residents of Dalma Island.

The meeting reflected H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's commitment to addressing the needs of Al Dhafra's residents and strengthening public-private partnerships to advance comprehensive development and improve quality of life across the region's cities and islands.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the Group's AED100 million community support programme for Al Dhafra Region, which spans five years and covers festivals, sports, youth, community development, the environment and heritage.

He was also briefed on the Group's initiatives on Dalma Island, whose residents account for approximately half of its shareholders. These include providing heavy equipment for community use, opening a local office and launching the "Sinyar Dalma" initiative to transport construction materials to the island in support of Emirati families.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the implementation of several development projects on Dalma Island in cooperation with the Group. These include establishing an ice factory in response to residents' requests, comprehensively refurbishing Dalma Motel to improve visitor services, and developing an industrial area comprising light industrial units, small warehouses and workers' accommodation.

The projects also include establishing a vehicle maintenance workshop to provide services locally.

Sheikh Hamdan praised Sirh Group's community initiatives, highlighting the comprehensive development taking place across Al Dhafra Region under the continued support of the UAE leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to meet the needs of island residents and enhance their stability.

Captain Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan for his directives and continued support, reaffirming the Group's commitment to coordinating with the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region to implement the projects and continue serving Dalma Island's residents.