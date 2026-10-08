UAE unveils visual identity for 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- As the UAE marks the start of the 55-day countdown to its 55th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December, the visual identity for this year's national celebration has been revealed, capturing the stories and memories of everyone who calls the UAE home.

Taking place during the UAE's Year of Family, the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrates the nation's story, shaped by the families, generations and communities that make up the UAE. Together, they form a family of families, connected by common values, experiences and a deep sense of belonging.

Reflecting family as the foundation of identity, belonging and continuity, the visual identity draws on traditional Emirati homes, architecture, cultural traditions, familiar places and natural landscapes. Drawing inspiration from a family album, its photography brings together archival imagery and authentic present-day moments, capturing national pride and community spirit. Together, these elements tell the story of the Union through the lives of its people, recognising the everyday memories and experiences that have shaped the UAE across generations.

"The story of the UAE is one of resilience and a shared determination to build a better future. Over the past 55 years, generations have carried forward the values and traditions that give our nation its character, making the UAE a family of families united by a common sense of purpose and belonging. The 55th Eid Al Etihad is an opportunity to honour that journey and look forward to what we can achieve together," said Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs, 55th Eid Al Etihad Team.

Over the next 55 days, families and communities across the UAE are invited to begin preparing their own celebrations and take part in the national occasion. More announcements, stories and opportunities to participate will be revealed as the country counts down to 2 December.

Further details on the visual identity and related initiatives are available at www.EidAlEtihad.ae.