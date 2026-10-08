Emirates Institute of Finance – Innovation Hub launches Bloomberg Finance Lab

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Institute of Finance – Innovation Hub (EIFI) and Bloomberg today announced the launch of a Bloomberg Finance Lab, bringing leading market data and analytics tools used across global finance into the institute’s professional training programmes.

Affiliated with the Central Bank of the UAE, EIFI plays a key role in developing capabilities across the country’s financial services sector. The new Bloomberg Finance Lab will support its mission to develop the next generation of financial professionals in the UAE by providing hands-on access to Bloomberg technology and tools used by the global banking and financial services industry.

Equipped with 12 Bloomberg Terminals, the lab places EIFI alongside more than 1,200 academic institutions in 65 countries that integrate this leading technology into their curriculum. The Bloomberg Terminal provides real-time and historical data, advanced analytics, market-moving news, and electronic trading tools, enabling users to analyse financial markets and make informed decisions using the same tools relied upon by global financial institutions, corporations, and policymakers.

Participants will build their market knowledge, research capabilities and practical workflow skills, applying what they learn directly in their day-to-day roles across banking and finance. This hands-on experience supports the development of financial professionals with the technical skills and market understanding needed across the UAE’s financial sector.

They will also have access to self-paced and interactive e-learning certification courses, including the Bloomberg Financial Fundamentals and Bloomberg Market Concepts courses, covering areas such as Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities and Economic Indicators.

Marwan Salem Abunwas Al Muhairi, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Institute of Finance, said: The Bloomberg Finance Lab reflects our collaboration with Bloomberg to give participants practical, market-relevant learning experiences. Through hands-on use of Bloomberg’s market data and analytics tools, they can deepen their understanding of global financial markets and strengthen the skills needed to contribute to the UAE financial sector’s continued growth and competitiveness.

Michelle Bennett, Head of EMEA Terminal Business, Bloomberg, said: The UAE is one of the most dynamic and resilient financial centres we work in, and developing skilled talent will be critical to its continued growth. Through our collaboration with EIFI, we are pleased to support the professionals who will shape the future of the country’s financial sector.”