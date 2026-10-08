Patrick Reed confirmed for DP World Tour Championship

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Major champion Patrick Reed has confirmed his place at the DP World Tour Championship taking place from November 12-15 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, as the American bids to turn a season at the summit of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World into the coveted Harry Vardon Trophy.

The 36-year-old has sat atop the Rankings for more than seven months, having moved to the top in February after a blistering start to his year. In January, a composed four-shot victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a Rolex Series event, delivered a fourth DP World Tour title of his career, before the 2018 Masters champion added a fifth just two weeks later with a two-stroke win at the Qatar Masters.

The World Number 29 now has the chance to become only the second American to be crowned European Number One, following Collin Morikawa, who claimed the title in 2021 while also becoming the first American to win the DP World Tour Championship.

Reed will be making his eighth appearance at the DP World Tour Championship when the action gets underway on the Earth course next month.

“Dubai is where the season really got going for me, so it would be pretty cool to finish it there with the Harry Vardon Trophy,” said Reed. “I’ve played the DP World Tour Championship a bunch of times over the years, so I know the golf course pretty well and what it takes to get it done there. There are some really good players behind me, and that’s what makes the DP World Tour so competitive. You know you’re going to have to play well right to the end.”

With the final stretch of the season still to come, Reed is being pursued by three-time DP World Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended his Masters title in April and is bidding for an eighth Race to Dubai crown to draw level with Colin Montgomerie's record. Eugenio Chacarra, 2026 US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and Open Champion Ryan Fox complete the top five, setting up a thrilling end to the season before the Race to Dubai champion is crowned at Jumeirah Golf Estates.