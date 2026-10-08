Ethiopian government officials review UAE experience in AI-driven governance

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has emphasised that investing in government leaders and developing their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities is essential to advancing government performance and enhancing future readiness.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to sharing its expertise in government modernisation with countries worldwide.

His remarks came during a meeting with participants in the AI Executive Leadership Programme for the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in collaboration with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), under the strategic partnership between the two governments.

Al Gergawi said, "Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of governments and their operating models. Governments' success in leading this transformation begins with investing in people and developing leaders who possess the knowledge, vision and ability to harness advanced technologies to improve government performance, enhance services and deliver a tangible positive impact on communities."

He added, "The UAE believes that exchanging knowledge and expertise accelerates government development and strengthens governments' ability to keep pace with future transformations and capitalise on emerging opportunities. Through our international partnerships, we continue to share our experience in developing more efficient, agile and proactive government models."

The programme aims to equip Ethiopian government leaders to drive AI transformation through training sessions, practical workshops and knowledge-sharing visits covering AI strategies, government applications, governance and capacity building.

During their visit to the UAE, participants explored the experiences of 15 government institutions and leading organisations in AI adoption, including the Prime Minister's Office, the Artificial Intelligence Office, the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, alongside entities specialising in government service development and digital transformation.

The programme forms part of the UAE-Ethiopia strategic partnership in government modernisation, launched in 2023. Since its inception, the partnership has delivered 1,224 workshops, totalling more than one million training hours and benefiting over 5.3 million trainees.