Hamdan bin Zayed reviews ERC's humanitarian initiatives

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has directed the Authority to expand its humanitarian and relief initiatives, strengthen its outreach to beneficiaries and enhance its response to evolving humanitarian needs in the UAE and abroad.

This came during a meeting at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi with Khalid Abdullah bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, Chairman of the ERC Board of Directors, who briefed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan on ERC's humanitarian programmes and efforts to support communities affected by crises, disasters and exceptional circumstances.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of continuously developing the ERC's initiatives to maximise their impact and ensure effective assistance to those in need.

The initiatives reflect the UAE's humanitarian approach under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which promotes solidarity, assistance to vulnerable communities and the country's humanitarian role at regional and international levels.

Al Muhairi expressed appreciation for Sheikh Hamdan's continued support, reaffirming the ERC's commitment to expanding its humanitarian efforts and meeting the needs of beneficiaries at home and abroad.