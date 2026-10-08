UAE Chambers mission to Belgium boosts trade, investment cooperation

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry organised a trade mission to the Kingdom of Belgium to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and investment relations.

Led by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the trade mission brought together representatives from UAE chambers of commerce and industry and the Emirati business community.

The mission also aimed to identify new avenues for private-sector cooperation and business partnerships between the UAE and Belgium. It forms part of UAE Chambers’ efforts to expand the global reach of the Emirati business community, broaden its network of international relationships and strategic partnerships, and create direct channels of communication with Belgian companies and investors.

The delegation’s first-day programme began with a visit to the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (ABLCC), where the delegation met with chamber officials and business community representatives to explore opportunities for advancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation. The meetings focused on identifying business and investment opportunities for UAE and Belgian companies across sectors of shared interest.

Discussions also centred on strengthening engagement between entrepreneurs and investors, facilitating the exchange of information on trade and investment opportunities, and encouraging companies from both countries to develop partnerships and joint ventures, contributing to the development of bilateral economic relations.

As part of the mission, the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Belgian Chambers signed a cooperation agreement at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Brussels. The agreement aims to establish stronger institutional cooperation, deepen engagement between the Emirati and Belgian business communities, and facilitate the exchange of information and trade and investment opportunities.

It also provides a framework for supporting joint business delegations, missions, and economic events, while promoting direct business-to-business engagement between companies and investors in the two countries.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that the trade mission to Belgium marks an important step towards expanding economic cooperation between the UAE and Belgium. He underscored the pivotal role of chambers of commerce in connecting business communities and turning available opportunities into sustainable economic and trade partnerships.

The second day of the mission featured a field visit to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, providing the delegation with an opportunity to gain insights into its operational model, infrastructure, and integrated logistics services, while exploring best practices in port management, supply chain operations, and the efficient movement of exports and imports.

The visit aimed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and identify new avenues for cooperation across transport, trade, and logistics, while gaining insights into Belgium’s experience in managing operations supporting international trade flows. It also sought to unlock new business and cooperation opportunities between the Emirati and Belgian business communities.