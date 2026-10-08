Abu Dhabi Climate Solutions Summit 2026 opens at Khalifa University

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Climate Solutions Summit 2026 opened today at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, bringing together scientists, researchers, policymakers, investors and industry leaders from around the world to explore ways to accelerate climate solutions and translate research and innovation into practical applications that address environmental challenges and advance sustainability.

The three-day summit, running until 10th October under the theme "From Climate Knowledge to Climate Action", is co-organised by Khalifa University's Research Institute for Resource Management and Sustainability and the UAE Universities Climate Network (UCN), with support from Mubadala Youth Council.

The summit focuses on strengthening collaboration between academic institutions, governments, businesses and investors to accelerate the development and large-scale deployment of promising climate technologies and solutions.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology and General Chair of the Abu Dhabi Climate Solutions Summit 2026, emphasised the need to integrate scientific research, technology, policymaking and investment to address climate challenges.

He highlighted the role of universities in building partnerships and developing solutions that deliver tangible benefits to society and the economy.

Professor Al Hajri said, "We have spent decades discussing the challenges of climate change. Now is the time to accelerate action. Science and technology are essential, but lasting sustainability requires solutions that connect environmental protection with social well-being and human progress. Through the Abu Dhabi Climate Solutions Summit 2026, our responsibility is to turn knowledge into meaningful action that improves lives and safeguards the future of the next generation."

The summit's opening day featured 22 conference sessions, a high-level panel and keynote speeches addressing challenges and opportunities in energy, water, food security, climate technologies, innovation and sustainability, with an emphasis on scalable solutions.

Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the COP28 Presidency and CEO of ALTÉRRA, delivered opening remarks.

Al Suwaidi said, "Today’s panels, workshops and hackathon provide an opportunity to build new partnerships, identify scalable solutions, and define practical pathways to move them forward. The UAE has shown what is possible when ambition is matched by action. My hope is that today helps us build the partnerships, technologies and investment pathways needed for the next chapter of climate solutions."

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Scholar Center for Studies & Research and Honorary President of the Emirates Association for Safety & Emergency Security, highlighted the summit's importance as a platform for showcasing efforts to develop sustainable climate solutions.

Dr. Evelyn Wang, Vice-President for Energy and Climate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and former Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), delivered the opening keynote, "Rethinking Energy, Water, and Food Systems to Build Well-Being".

She highlighted the importance of innovation in advancing energy, water and food systems, particularly in regions facing water scarcity and rapid growth, including the UAE.

Dr. Wang stressed that climate challenges require an integrated approach, recognising the interdependence of energy, water and food systems with the built environment, healthcare, mobility and ecosystems.

A high-level panel titled "Forging Climate Solutions, Accelerating Climate Action" examined the role of scientific research, investment and international collaboration in accelerating the commercialisation of climate technologies.

Professor Samuel Mao, Senior Director of the Research Institute for Resource Management and Sustainability and Conference Chair of the Abu Dhabi Climate Solutions Summit 2026, said, "Climate challenges cut across disciplines, sectors and borders, and addressing them requires us to work in the same way. The Abu Dhabi Climate Solutions Summit brings together researchers, industry, policymakers, investors and young innovators to exchange expertise, build partnerships and identify practical pathways for climate action. We want the connections established here to continue well beyond the Summit and contribute to solutions with lasting impact."

The opening day's technical sessions covered transportation electrification, water security, sustainable agriculture, energy storage, climate-resilient cities, new materials, carbon capture, renewable energy and AI-driven climate solutions. A dedicated "Women Scientists for Climate Solutions" panel explored women's contributions to climate innovation and action.

International collaboration and youth engagement also featured prominently, including a Global Alliance of Universities on Climate session examining universities' role in accelerating climate action, alongside youth sessions focused on developing practical solutions with real-world impact.