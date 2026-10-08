National Human Rights Institution reviews services at ICAD Residential City

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the NHRI, visited ICAD Residential City in the Mussafah area of Abu Dhabi to assess workers' living conditions, housing standards and the quality of services provided to residents.

The delegation reviewed the availability of adequate housing and a safe, healthy living environment as part of the NHRI's ongoing efforts to monitor conditions that ensure workers enjoy a dignified and stable life. It also commended the efforts of ICAD Residential City's management and relevant government entities.

The visit included inspections of facilities and services essential to workers' daily lives, as well as assessments of health, safety, preventive measures and emergency management procedures.

The delegation also listened to residents' feedback on their living environment and the services provided, enabling the NHRI to gain a comprehensive understanding of workers' accommodation conditions and needs.

The delegation included the NHRI's technical team and representatives from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Their participation contributed to specialised technical assessments of health, food safety, preventive measures, and safety and emergency response requirements within the residential environment.

Dr. Al Neyadi emphasised that monitoring workers' conditions through field visits is a fundamental aspect of the NHRI's work to protect and promote human rights.

He noted that adequate housing goes beyond providing shelter to ensuring a healthy and safe environment that preserves human dignity and guarantees access to essential services in accordance with established standards.

He praised the efforts of ICAD Residential City's management and relevant government entities, commending their continued commitment to improving service quality and providing an exemplary living environment that meets the highest standards of quality, safety and public health.

He stressed that this cooperation reflects a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to safeguarding workers' rights and enhancing their quality of life.

The visit forms part of the NHRI's national field visit programme, which aims to monitor workers' living and working conditions, assess their enjoyment of rights relating to health, safety and a dignified life, and listen to their views.

These efforts further strengthen the NHRI's role in protecting and promoting human rights, guided by the Paris Principles.