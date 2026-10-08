Lifelong learning, adaptability key to stronger media institutions: NMA Chairman

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The ability to continuously learn, enhance capabilities and adapt to the rapid transformations reshaping the global media landscape is key to building strong and resilient media institutions, said Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA).

He stressed that meaningful institutional development begins with engaging industry professionals, understanding their needs and fostering open dialogue on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Al Hamed made the remarks during an Open Majlis organised by the NMA in Dubai, bringing together media professionals and content creators as part of the Authority's efforts to strengthen direct engagement with the sector and provide a platform for exchanging views, ideas and proposals to advance the UAE's media industry.

He noted that the rapid transformation of the media landscape requires concerted efforts to reinforce the sector's role in raising awareness and supporting development, stressing that people remain the driving force behind meaningful progress.

He added that the strength of the UAE's media stems from public trust, and that responsible communication helps shape awareness, preserve national identity and convey the country's image to the world.

Al Hamed underscored his commitment to maintaining direct dialogue with media professionals on the present and future of the national media sector. Such engagement, he said, goes beyond identifying challenges to providing valuable insights into current realities and anticipating the sector's future needs.

He stressed that effective policies must be informed by first-hand industry experience and draw on the accumulated expertise of media organisations, professionals and content creators.

The Open Majlis featured contributions from journalists, media representatives and content creators, who discussed professional challenges and proposed practical ways to strengthen cooperation and expand partnerships between the Authority and media organisations.

Responding to participants' questions, Al Hamed said the Authority is continuing to develop its policies in partnership with industry professionals, ensuring that feedback received during these discussions informs concrete action and that constructive ideas are translated into practical initiatives.

He urged media professionals to continue helping shape the sector's future, uphold professionalism and credibility, and place the national interest at the heart of their work.

He emphasised that media serving its country earns the respect of its audience and creates an impact extending beyond the moment of publication.

Looking ahead, Al Hamed called for a shift from discussing challenges to implementing practical solutions that draw on existing expertise.

He stressed that investment in talent would remain fundamental to building a media sector capable of keeping pace with change, noting that technological advances, however significant, would always require skilled professionals capable of using them responsibly and with sound judgement.

Addressing content creators towards the end of the session, Al Hamed emphasised that the UAE's presence on social media platforms must continue to reflect its established values and ethical principles.

He called on Emiratis to demonstrate responsibility in their words and conduct, in line with the leadership's vision of Emirati citizens as examples of responsible behaviour, awareness and openness to the world.

"The best thing we can present to the world is what we achieve on the ground. The UAE's successes are our strongest message," he said.

He added that those who recognise their country's worth need not concern themselves with responding to others, but should allow achievements to speak for themselves, facts to establish their presence and meaningful work to project an image worthy of the UAE.

The Open Majlis reflects the NMA's approach to building closer, more interactive relationships with the media sector, based on the conviction that media development is shaped not by decisions alone, but also by accumulated expertise, professional experience, ideas put into practice and dialogue translated into action.

The Authority continues to strengthen its communication channels with media organisations and professionals to foster a more agile and competitive media ecosystem, capable of adapting to change and reinforcing a media presence consistent with the UAE's standing and ambitions.