Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre launches broker training curriculum

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, has launched a new mandatory training curriculum for real estate brokers seeking professional licensing in the emirate, in collaboration with Mawaheb, part of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), ThinkProp and Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM).

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course aims to standardise professional competencies, strengthen brokers' regulatory knowledge and advisory skills, and prepare them to act as trusted real estate advisors, improving the quality of services provided to investors and other market participants.

Under the partnership with Mawaheb, a comprehensive training programme will prepare 60 Emirati nationals to obtain the licences required to practise real estate brokerage. Memoranda of understanding signed with ThinkProp and ADSM cover the delivery and joint development of broker training programmes and accredited courses leading to ADREC professional certification.

Replacing the previous broker course, the new curriculum forms part of ADREC's strategic initiative to improve service quality and raise professional standards across Abu Dhabi's real estate sector.

The initiative comes amid continued growth in the emirate's property market. According to ADREC's H1 2026 real estate transactions report, Abu Dhabi recorded AED117 billion in real estate transactions during the first half of 2026, up 112 percent year-on-year.

Over the same period, ADREC issued 2,040 licences for real estate professionals, an increase of 34 percent, while the number of licensed real estate brokers reached 3,302.

As the market expands and attracts more international investors, consistent professional standards are increasingly important to maintaining service quality and strengthening investor confidence.

Tailored to Abu Dhabi's regulatory framework, the curriculum was developed by a committee of senior local and international real estate brokers and experts, drawing on recognised international standards and professional qualifications.

It combines legal and regulatory knowledge, operational expertise, professional ethics and market practices with practical training, including a comprehensive property transaction simulation and a final assessment of participants' professional readiness.

Successful candidates will receive the ADREC Certified Broker credential, which must be renewed annually to reflect changes in the emirate's real estate laws and regulations.

Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC, said developing professional standards was central to the centre's regulatory responsibilities and its efforts to keep pace with the market's rapid growth.

He noted that brokers are often investors' first point of contact with the sector and that the quality of their advice directly influences the investment experience.

Al Omaira said the new curriculum establishes a clear, consistent standard of regulatory knowledge and professional conduct for all licensed brokers in Abu Dhabi, preparing them to serve as trusted advisors to their clients.

He added that partnerships with ThinkProp, ADSM and Mawaheb would help attract new talent to the profession while enabling existing brokers to continue developing their skills and expertise.

The training programme will begin with an open day, followed by a one-week course and three months of practical training with nine leading organisations in the real estate sector.

Participants will receive support to meet Abu Dhabi's professional accreditation requirements, with potential employment opportunities upon successful completion.

The programme also supports the UAE's Emiratisation objectives by providing national talent with a practical pathway into a growing and strategically important economic sector.

Ibrahim Nasser, Undersecretary of DGE, said the Real Estate Brokerage Programme reflects the Abu Dhabi Government's commitment to advancing Emiratisation by connecting national talent with sectors requiring specialised professional skills.

He added that cooperation between government and private-sector partners would help Emiratis enter a strategically important sector, contribute to Abu Dhabi's economic development and build sustainable careers in real estate.

Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of ADSM, said the partnership with ADREC would connect academic teaching with professional standards that meet the real estate market's requirements, while supporting the sector's development through applied research.

Wajdi Ghoussoub, Interim General Manager and CEO of ADRES – ThinkProp, said the company's role as an ADREC-approved real estate training provider was to translate the new curriculum into practical programmes that equip brokers to meet current market requirements.

He added that the partnership would focus on developing brokers' regulatory knowledge and advisory skills, enabling them to deliver the professional services expected by their clients.