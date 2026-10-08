Bhutan's DK Bank plans international expansion through ADGM

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DK Bank today announced that it has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, for a Financial Services Permission (FSP) to establish a subsidiary to carry on brokerage, custody, payments and advisory services in ADGM.

The approval marks a significant step in DK’s international expansion and makes DK the first Bhutanese bank to receive in-principle regulatory approval for a financial services presence outside Bhutan.

Subject to satisfying the conditions of the IPA and receiving its final FSP, DK intends to establish a regulated presence in Abu Dhabi, creating an international base from which it can connect Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and Bhutan more broadly with global capital, investors and financial institutions.

Abu Dhabi is a key part of DK’s international strategy, providing a gateway between the Middle East, Asia and other global markets.

Gelay Jamtsho, Chairperson of DK, said, “This is a milestone for DK and for Bhutan. Once final approval is received, Abu Dhabi will give DK a regulated international base connecting Gelephu Mindfulness City with global capital, investors and financial institutions.”

Zheng Yudong, Group Chief Executive Officer of DK, said, “The In-Principle Approval gives us a clear path towards establishing DK’s presence in one of the world’s leading international financial centres.”

David Peters, Managing Director of the Gelephu Financial Services Office (GFSO), said, “This is significant not only for DK, but for the development of GMC as an internationally connected financial centre.”