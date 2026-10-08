Investopia Bridge 2026 holds 10 panel sessions to explore growth, investment, global economic solutions

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Investopia Bridge 2026 event, held at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel on Saadiyat Island under the theme “Investing in a More Resilient World,” featured 10 panel sessions bringing together leading government officials, economic policymakers, investors, senior executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators from the UAE and around the world.

The sessions focused on the major transformations taking place in the global economy and their implications for the investment landscape and capital flows, while exploring growth and investment opportunities and examining new solutions and approaches to strengthen the resilience of economies and their ability to adapt to global changes. The discussions also addressed a range of key topics related to the future of investment and the new economy.

Investopia Bridge 2026 served as a strategic bridge toward the upcoming flagship edition of Investopia in 2027, enabling continuity of dialogue on investment opportunities and long-term partnerships.

The agenda of Investopia Bridge 2026 included a session entitled “The New Economic Narrative,” which examined ways to enhance economic competitiveness and open new horizons for growth. Participants includedAbdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investment; Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; Amer Bisat, Minister of Economy and Trade of the Lebanese Republic; Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan; and Stephen Flynn, Minister for Economy, Tourism and Transport in the Scottish Government.

The session explored promising economic and investment opportunities amid the rapid changes taking place in the global economy, as well as the development of more resilient economies that strengthen investor confidence, reinforce international partnerships, and maintain their attractiveness to global capital.

Bin Touq emphasised that economic resilience does not mean retreating in the face of uncertainty, but rather the ability to adapt to changing circumstances, maintain openness, and continue investing in growth opportunities in ways that strengthen economies’ ability to navigate and benefit from global transformations.

He said: “Trust, policy consistency, and openness are playing an increasingly important role in determining investment destinations and capital flows around the world. Meanwhile, economies’ ability to build long-term partnerships and establish themselves as trusted partners has become a key factor in enhancing their competitiveness and investment attractiveness.”

He added: “The global economy is undergoing an accelerated transformation that is reshaping the balance of investment and financing while creating new opportunities for economies, companies, and investors. Against this backdrop, the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for business and investment, supported by a resilient economic environment, a broad network of international partnerships, and openness to global markets. Through these strengths, the country is helping create new avenues for economic cooperation, stimulate investment flows, and enable companies to access new markets and opportunities, supporting the growth of a more interconnected, resilient economy capable of keeping pace with global changes.”

He noted that investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional markets and asset classes, alongside the growing role of private capital, digital finance, venture capital, and emerging asset classes. This is contributing to the reshaping of investment strategies and opening innovative avenues for financing companies, technologies, industries, and new business models.

He emphasised that the UAE continues to expand its international economic partnerships and open new avenues for cooperation and investment, leveraging its position as a destination for global capital, an increasingly important source of international investment, and a platform connecting markets, companies, and opportunities around the world.

He added: “UAE companies continue to strengthen their presence in new-economy sectors, benefiting from the country’s evolving economic environment and the opportunities it provides for growth and global expansion. This reflects the private sector’s ability to lead innovation, build strategic partnerships, and strengthen the presence of UAE companies in international markets.”

He said: “Developing a new vision for growth requires continued efforts to update economic policies, strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors, and create more attractive business environments. This will enable economies to keep pace with global transformations, enhance their competitiveness, and turn economic changes into new opportunities for growth and investment.”

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of Investopia, participated in a session focused on trust as a key driver of investment flows. The session examined transformations in the global investment landscape as investors reassess risks, with the quality of institutions, policy consistency, openness, and innovation becoming increasingly important in determining investment destinations and capital flows worldwide.

The session presented a global perspective on investment, emphasising the importance of building long-term partnerships and establishing economies as trusted partners in the next phase of global growth.

Alsuwaidi said during the session: “Trust is no longer merely a perception in investment decisions; it has become a value that investors price with precision. In a world where capital flows have become more selective, the long-term investor is moving toward places where decisions can be anticipated before they are made: established institutions, consistent policies, and governments that deliver on what they announce. This premium cannot be earned through incentives alone, but through consistency year after year.”

He added: “This is demonstrated by the UAE’s experience. Its investment momentum is underpinned by a diverse investor base across sources and sectors, and an ecosystem that maintains its course when markets fluctuate. The country’s relationship with the world is also a two-way one: it is a destination attracting investment from every continent while also being an active investor in its markets. This is at the heart of what Investopia brings together: cooperation built on the ground.”

Another session entitled “Inside Global Boardrooms” presented business leaders’ perspectives on global economic trends and the implications of economic, geopolitical, and technological transformations for growth and investment decisions and capital allocation, as well as the impact of these changes on global markets. The session featured Paul Keary, CEO and Co-Founder of Teneo.

The session “UAE Economic Champions in the New Economy” highlighted the experiences of UAE companies in strategic sectors, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and construction, as well as their role in driving innovation and expanding into global markets. Participants included Hamad Mohammed Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group; Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth; and Bishoy Azmy, CEO of Innovo Group.

Participants discussed ways to build strategic partnerships and expand across markets, as well as the role of UAE companies in supporting economic diversification, strengthening resilience, and capitalising on the opportunities offered by the new economy.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, emphasised in his keynote titled “From Partnership to Prosperity: Building the UAE–Africa Economic Corridor” that the United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to its partnership with the African continent. This commitment is rooted in the established approach pioneered by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues to be strengthened by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The Minister of State noted that this partnership is built on trust, mutual respect, and joint action, emphasising that investing in Africa is an investment in people, in empowering young people, and in creating opportunities that enable them to contribute to building a more prosperous future.

He further reiterated the UAE’s committment to continuing its work alongside African partners to support sustainable development, highlighting the UAE and the Republic of Senegal’s hosting of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi as a reflection of this commitment. He stressed the importance of bringing together the efforts of governments, the private sector, investors, and young people to develop practical solutions in vital areas, particularly water, food security, and agriculture. Such efforts, he said, can help drive development and economic growth while creating a lasting impact for communities.

He also highlighted the importance of harnessing technology and artificial intelligence to support development efforts. He referenced the UAE’s “AI for Development” initiative, valued at USD 1 billion, which places a particular focus on Africa and aims to strengthen local capabilities and knowledge while deploying technology to address development priorities.

He added that the UAE will continue working side by side with its African partners, strengthening the role of the private sector and promoting long-term investment. This, he said, will help transform shared opportunities and ambitions into effective partnerships that support development and prosperity and deliver lasting impact.

The session “Financing the New Economy” examined transformations in the financial ecosystem as new technologies, industries, and business models reshape the global economy, creating an increased need for access to capital and innovative financing solutions to support companies’ growth. Participants included Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank, and Michael Chao, Founder and CEO of Klickl Group.

The session also explored the evolution of the financial ecosystem, from traditional banking to digital platforms and technology-enabled financial services, and their role in creating new pathways for financing growth, supporting companies’ expansion into markets, and investing in new technologies.

During the session “Reinventing Investment: The Next Generation of Asset Classes,” participants examined rapid changes in the investment landscape in light of technological innovation, changing investor preferences, and the emergence of new sources of capital, as well as their implications for investment portfolio strategies.

The session explored investors’ growing expansion into new asset classes, including private credit, infrastructure, tokenised assets, digital finance, venture capital, and alternative investments. It also examined the role of financial institutions, asset managers, and policymakers in supporting diversification and opening new horizons for long-term growth.

Participants included Jamil Baz, Managing Director at PIMCO, and T.K. Kurien, CEO of Premji Invest.

The event also featured a dialogue session entitled “Bridges of Trust: Diplomacy, Capital and Culture as Pillars of the UAE-UK Partnership,” with the participation of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Dame Susan Langley, the Rt. Hon The Lady Mayor of the City of London.

Noura Al Kaabi said: “The UAE and the United Kingdom represent a model of a distinguished economic partnership, rooted in their shared strategic and historic relations and the forward-looking vision of their leaderships. Today, through ‘Investopia Bridge 2026,’ we are exploring ways to deepen this partnership in areas such as the creative economy and emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, and examining their contribution to strengthening the growth and competitiveness of the economies of our two friendly countries.”

He added: “We look forward on enhancing cooperation in new-economy sectors, diversifying the economy, and enhancing its resilience in the face of future challenges. The relations between UAE and UK are also underpinned by strong diplomatic and cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries, reinforcing the foundations of the UAE-UK cooperation and opening new horizons for investment and innovation.”

The session “Where Is Capital Heading?” examined transformations in the global investment landscape amid geopolitical uncertainty, technological change, and market shifts. It focused on how investors are reassessing asset allocation and exploring new markets that combine resilience with long-term growth potential.

The session featured Samia Bouazza, Group CEO of 2PointZero, and Shah Nawaz Nawabi, Chief Investment Officer at Shamal Holding.

The session also examined the role of investors, investment institutions, and private capital in identifying the next generation of investment opportunities and building partnerships that can accelerate economic development and open new pathways for capital.

The final session “Tourism and the Experience Economy” explored the growing transformation of tourism from a service sector into an influential driver of investment, innovation, urban development, and economic diversification, amid travellers’ increasing preference for authentic, sustainable, and technology-enabled experiences.

It highlighted opportunities for cooperation between destinations, investors, and private-sector leaders to develop new tourism ecosystems, attract investment, and deliver globally competitive experiences, supporting sector growth and economic diversification.

Participants included Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations; Tom Rowlands, Chief Operating Officer of Wynn Al Marjan Island; and Vasilis Zartalis, Chairman of Cyprus Airways.

Discussions at Investopia Bridge 2026 underscored the importance of building long-term partnerships, strengthening connectivity between markets, and developing more resilient and attractive economic environments for capital. These efforts will support economies’ ability to keep pace with global transformations and turn them into new opportunities for growth and investment.