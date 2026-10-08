Investopia Bridge 2026 concludes with seven investment cooperation agreements

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Investopia Bridge 2026 concluded in Abu Dhabi with the participation of more than 800 officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and economic experts, including over 30 speakers comprising ministers, policymakers, investors, business leaders and experts from the UAE and around the world. The event witnessed the signing of seven MoUs between leading companies, institutions and entities at the local, regional and global levels, alongside 10 panel discussions and eight roundtable meetings.

Held at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Island under the theme “Investing in a More Resilient World,” the event also saw the launch of several initiatives and reports supporting investment opportunities, strengthening economic cooperation between the UAE and key regional and global markets, and opening new avenues for growth across new economy sectors.

In this context, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia, affirmed that the outcomes and partnerships forged through Investopia Bridge 2026 reflect the UAE’s commitment to continued economic openness to the world, building sustainable investment partnerships with global markets, strengthening the connection between capital and opportunity, and supporting the growth of high-potential companies and sectors. These efforts contribute to strengthening economic resilience and enhancing the economy’s ability to adapt to rapid global transformations.

He said: “The discussions and roundtables held as part of this distinguished event reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation between governments, the private sector and investors to develop new solutions to economic challenges and transform global shifts into opportunities for growth and investment. The UAE will continue to play its role in connecting investors and companies with new opportunities and developing long-term partnerships that support sustainable growth and enhance the competitiveness of the new economy, further strengthening the confidence of investors and business leaders from around the world in our business and investment environment.”

In detail, Investopia Bridge 2026 featured 10 panel discussions addressing a broad range of key economic and investment topics, including emerging economic trends, strengthening confidence as a key driver of investment flows, the role of boards in navigating global transformations, the experiences of UAE companies in the new economy and global markets, financing the new economy, the next generation of asset classes, global capital trends, tourism and the experience economy.

The event also featured eight roundtable meetings covering specialised topics related to growth, investment and innovation. These included opportunities for UAE companies to expand and access capital and markets, strengthening investment opportunities between the UAE and Uzbekistan, and moving innovative solutions from pilot stages to large-scale commercial application.

The discussions addressed challenges and opportunities for SMEs, developing capital and investment bridges between the UAE and the UK, the future of digital financial infrastructure and digital assets, family office strategies, electric mobility and the circular economy, as well as the development of the impact investment ecosystem.

In the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia; and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of Investopia, the event witnessed the signing of seven agreements and memoranda of understanding, reflecting the diversity of economic and investment cooperation, strengthening partnerships between the UAE and global markets and supporting the growth of new economy sectors.

The agreements included a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Investment and Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to strengthen investment cooperation across industrial and manufacturing sectors, including advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech, biotechnology and life sciences.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of Investopia; and Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

Another agreement was signed between KEZAD Group and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s national economic development agency, to establish a Scottish Energy Transition Centre in Abu Dhabi. The initiative will strengthen cooperation in energy, innovation and the transition towards a more sustainable economy, with KEZAD providing the infrastructure and workspace required for the centre.

The partnership between LuLu Money and Mastercard is aimed at developing an integrated financial ecosystem dedicated to supporting SMEs in the UAE. The initiative will combine dedicated business accounts, financial solutions and advisory expertise to support the growth and expansion of companies.

In the investment and financial markets sector, Investopia and China Securities International announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in investment and capital markets. The announcement coincided with the opening of the company’s UAE office, representing its first international office outside of China.

The Future100 initiative signed three MoUs during the event with Nuwa Capital Limited, Global Ventures and Carta, aimed at expanding partnerships supporting companies listed under the initiative. The partnerships will contribute to strengthening their growth and expansion opportunities, developing business and partnerships, and participating in the evaluation of companies seeking entry into the list.

The partnerships will also provide specialised services supporting companies’ readiness for funding rounds, valuation, compliance and equity management, as well as training and mentorship programmes.

Under the cooperation memorandum with Global Ventures, the company committed to allocating at least USD 1 million to invest in one or more companies listed under the initiative. Meanwhile, Carta will provide eligible companies with a 25 per cent discount on the annual subscription to its platform during the first year, subject to the specified terms and conditions.

Investopia Bridge 2026 also witnessed the launch of the UAE-based HAL project, which aims to support SMEs and strengthen their ability to grow, expand and benefit from specialised financial and technology solutions. The project was developed by SC Ventures, in collaboration with Mashreq’s New Ventures and LuLu Financial Holdings, with strategic partnerships from Beehive, Microsoft, Visa and Aramex.

The event also saw the launch of the “China-Arab Business and Investment Report 2026,” prepared by Investopia in collaboration with the Sino International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) and supported by HSC Asset Group.

The report aims to provide insights and indicators on developments in the business and investment environment and track key trends and opportunities across Chinese and Arab markets. It seeks to strengthen prospects for economic and investment cooperation and support the development of new partnerships between business communities on both sides.

In addition, the Future100 initiative announced the launch of a report outlining the growth stages of companies listed under the initiative and the economic sectors in which they operate.

The report also highlights the ecosystem of partners supporting the initiative and their role in supporting companies throughout their different stages of growth. It includes a range of indicators and data tracking the development of participating companies and the diversity of their business activities, reflecting their growth trajectories and potential across priority sectors of the new economy.

Investopia Bridge 2026 concluded by reaffirming the importance of building new bridges connecting economies, companies and investors with opportunities, strengthening capital flows and long-term investment, identifying new pathways for growth and investment, and developing innovative financing solutions supporting the new economy.

The event also highlighted the importance of expanding investment across emerging asset classes, private finance, infrastructure, digital assets and venture capital, strengthening the resilience of economies and their ability to respond to global economic and technological transformations and turn them into sustainable opportunities for growth and investment.

Investopia also announced that its flagship edition will take place in Abu Dhabi in March 2027, building on the outcomes and partnerships of Investopia Bridge 2026 and further strengthening its role in connecting investors, companies and policymakers with new investment opportunities.

Investopia 2027 will continue to support dialogue around developing new pathways for growth and investment, contributing to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global platform for the new economy.