Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends reception for Al Mansouri weddings

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) - Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended a reception hosted by Salem Mohamed Salem Al Mansouri for the marriage of his son, Mayed, to the daughter of Mohamed Saqr Saif Al Mehairbi, and by Nuhail Mubarak Khalfan Al Mansouri for the marriage of his son, Mohamed, to the daughter of Khalid Ahmed Al Bediwi Al Mehairbi.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, the reception was attended by several senior officials, family members and well-wishers.