PureHealth launches Emirati reproductive medicine fellowship

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has launched the SEHA National Fellowship Programme in Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at the SEHA Tawam Fertility Centre in Al Ain and the SEHA Corniche Fertility Centre in Abu Dhabi. The structured programme provides intensive, hands-on training within SEHA fertility centres’ integrated clinical model, covering clinical practice, surgical training, research, and leadership development in assisted reproductive technologies.

The three-year, board-recognised programme is designed exclusively to train Emirati physicians in advanced reproductive medicine and fertility surgery, equipping them to serve the UAE community with world-class, culturally grounded fertility care. Fellows will also engage in research initiatives that support emerging precision medicine approaches, including the application of population-specific genomic insights relevant to the UAE. Graduates will be licensed as specialists in reproductive medicine and infertility in the UAE.

Accredited by both the National Institute for Health Specialties and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, it is the UAE’s first fellowship programme in reproductive medicine for Emirati physicians to receive joint accreditation.

The initiative reflects PureHealth’s long-term commitment to strengthening national workforce capability and developing locally trained, globally competitive Emirati specialists, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination in reproductive medicine and assisted reproduction. It provides a clear pathway for ambitious Emirati physicians to lead the future of fertility care in the UAE, supporting knowledge retention within the UAE healthcare system.

Saeed Jaber Mohd Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA, said: “National healthcare resilience depends on strong clinical capability. This fellowship reflects our commitment to developing subspecialty expertise among Emirati physicians and building the country’s long-term specialist workforce. By embedding reproductive medicine training within SEHA fertility centres, we are raising standards of care in response to the growing global challenge of infertility while supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be recognised as a destination for advanced fertility treatment, research and specialist training.”

The fellowship accreditation was initiated by Dr Fatima Al Shalabi, an alumna of the Emirati Women Chapter, PureHealth’s national leadership platform established in collaboration with the General Women’s Union under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation. The UAE’s Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision emphasises enhancing fertility outcomes and promoting healthy maternal and neonatal development as part of its long-term national vision for sustainable population growth and wellbeing.

Dr. Salma Salem Al Ameri, Acting Chief Medical Officer and Consultant Physician, SEHA fertility centres, said: “This National Fellowship Programme ensures specialist education evolves alongside patient care. Fellows train within a system that spans genetics, assisted reproduction, maternity and neonatal services, equipping them with both technical expertise and the judgement required to lead in this complex field. Fertility care is deeply personal and through this programme, Emirati specialists will be prepared to deliver advanced clinical treatment and support couples navigating the emotional and psychological complexities that often accompany infertility.”

SEHA fertility centres bring more than 35 years of reproductive medicine expertise and a track record of over 7,000 births. The patient-centred model aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Family Wellbeing Strategy and the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

The fellowship contributes to that vision by building a resilient pipeline of UAE-trained Emirati reproductive medicine specialists, while strengthening PureHealth’s role as a national centre for advanced medical education and specialist training in critical medical fields.